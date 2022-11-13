The internet lost its mind over Joel Embiid’s incredible performance

It was a night to remember for Sixers fans as they watched Joel Embiid soar to a 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block performance against the Jazz on Sunday night, which was the second night of a back-to-back. When a player has a top-tier performance like the one fans witnessed, social media is sure to provide some comedy.



With a stat line as wild as Embiid’s, the internet reacted accordingly, from the players to fans at home. I surfaced a few of the funniest tweets, for your convenience.

Joel Embiid after scoring 59 points (20/24 FT): "I missed too many free throws."



Tyrese Maxey: "Yeah, you suck." pic.twitter.com/nPM0eOYsiG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 14, 2022

strangers think i'm joking when i tell them joel is more beloved to me than most members of my family https://t.co/BV0tYQAKhI — Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) November 14, 2022

Leave the group chat and Block them all until Friday shootaround @JoelEmbiid — Zo (@Tweets_By_Zo) November 14, 2022

If I was Joel, nobody could speak to me for at least 3 days — Sash (not Rochelle or Mare) (@4eversasha_) November 14, 2022

What in the mycareer pic.twitter.com/Mz0sCtLceO — Dom2K (Celtics Expert) (@Dom_2k) November 14, 2022

Tyrese Maxey: “If any of you ask any questions that aren’t about Joel Embiid I’m not answering.” — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) November 14, 2022

Joel Embiid got 55 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assist and 7 blocks pic.twitter.com/Ks701WXRcG — Ahmed/The Ears (@big_business_) November 14, 2022

IF YOU ARE NOT WATCHING JOEL EMBIID YOU ARE MISSING OUT ON ONE OF THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PERFORMANCES YOU WILL EVER SEE — Prez (@PresidentEmbiid) November 14, 2022

Joel Embiid after his last two nights at work.. pic.twitter.com/nheYtRUxUg — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) November 14, 2022

And there were, of course, old takes exposed.

Even the one and only Sam Hinkie, and former general manager of the Sixers got in on the action with one simple retweet to show his approval.

And of course, this precious exchange between the Sixers’ stars.

Never, ever change, Sixers Twitter.