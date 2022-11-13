 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The internet lost its mind over Joel Embiid’s incredible performance

The tweets say it all.

By Erin_Dunne
It was a night to remember for Sixers fans as they watched Joel Embiid soar to a 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block performance against the Jazz on Sunday night, which was the second night of a back-to-back. When a player has a top-tier performance like the one fans witnessed, social media is sure to provide some comedy.

With a stat line as wild as Embiid’s, the internet reacted accordingly, from the players to fans at home. I surfaced a few of the funniest tweets, for your convenience.

And there were, of course, old takes exposed.

Even the one and only Sam Hinkie, and former general manager of the Sixers got in on the action with one simple retweet to show his approval.

And of course, this precious exchange between the Sixers’ stars.

Never, ever change, Sixers Twitter.

