Did you catch what Joel Embiid said to Utah player Lauri Markkanen in final moments of fourth quarter?

An all-time troll for an all-time performance.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is no stranger to trolling, this we know. It looks like he took it to an even more hilarious level in the midst of his own historical performance on Sunday against the Jazz. As the fourth quarter wound down, the Sixers and Jazz were neck-in-neck, it appears that Embiid was taunting in Lauri Markkanen’s ear before Markkanen was setting up for a pair of clutch free throws. Watch the video below for the full exchange.

Markkanen then proceeded to miss both free throws.

Maybe Embiid was just explaining the Bricken’ for Chicken challenge, maybe he was taunting him. Either way, it’s absolutely hilarious that in the midst of a dominant 59-point, 11 rebound, 8 assist, 7 block performance, Embiid still took the time to troll his opponents.

UPDATE: Our Paul Hudrick had this from Embiid’s postgame presser:

