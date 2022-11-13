Filed under: Sixers-Jazz: second half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Nov 13, 2022, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Jazz: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz When: 7:30 pm ET, Sunday, Nov. 13 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers hilariously troll the Cowboys during game Sixers-Jazz: first half thread Sixers look for second straight win vs. surprising Utah Jazz Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers regroup at home with win over Hawks Sixers secure 121-109 victory over Atlanta Sixers-Hawks: second half thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...