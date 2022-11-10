Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (144) The Sixers look bad but don’t worry it’s not Doc’s fault

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve and Dan discuss another bleh Sixers loss, this time at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on the road. Why does this years team feel and look so utterly uninspiring? Sure, James Harden is out, but so often the team’s effort and zip seems to drift and lead to performances like tonight, where they could neither get enough key stops nor score enough points to stay in the game. They talk about Joel Embiid’s demeanor in the early part of this season, Tyrese Maxey’s shooting struggles of late, and P.J. Tucker’s workload.

Plus: they go through the article from that circled Philadelphia media this week about how Doc Rivers shoudln’t be the scapegoat for the Sixers’ troubles. What does the piece imply about Rivers’ standing with the team? How much longer will he remain the coach? All that and some assorted thoughts on the Sixers’ new uniforms and the ongoing saga in Brooklyn, as well.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here!

Rate, subscribe, review and enjoy.

LINKS:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean