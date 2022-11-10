Sixers list P.J. Tucker as questionable ahead of Hawks matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have updated P.J. Tucker’s status as questionable for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with a left hip contusion. Outside of James Harden, the only additional players listed are on G-League assignments.

Tucker, who was the Sixers’ marquee signing this past offseason, has been relied upon heavily so far this season. He’s started all 11 games, averaging 28.5 minutes, 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three.

Now in his 12th season, Tucker is the oldest player on the Sixers at 37 years old. His minutes have been trending down, but it’s possible the Sixers might opt on the side of caution due to his age alone. They’ll need a healthy Tucker if they want to have a deep postseason run.

The Atlanta Hawks feature an abundance of offensive talent with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Deandre Hunter. The Sixers will surely miss Tucker in this matchup if he’s unable to suit up. The likes of Danuel House Jr., Matisse Thybulle, or Furkan Korkmaz would likely soak up the additional minutes.

The Sixers look to build on their Phoenix victory tonight at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV, along with NBC Sports Philadelphia.