The Sixers officially unveil City Edition uniforms

With every year comes a new City Edition uniform for the Sixers. There have been some good choices, like the Spectrum uniforms from last year, and some questionable, like the boathouse uniform of 2020, but this year seems to fit somewhere in the middle.

The uniforms feature simple, crisp white shorts and jersey with red and blue lettering that pays homage to Philadelphia’s nickname, “The City of Brotherly Love.” They are also a nod to the city’s deep basketball roots. Check out the full pictures and images of the court below.

Grid View











While these did leak earlier in the year, the team has made it official with the release of the full campaign. The team released a video that embodies the spirit of this city pretty well to hype the audience for the release, narrated by legendary Philadelphians Dawn Staley of 25th and Diamond, Sonny Hill of Northeast High School and Kahleah Copper, of Philadelphia’s Preparatory Charter High School.

Fans seem to have mixed reactions.

If I were the Sixers I would simply bring back the spectrum city jerseys again pic.twitter.com/bMqvaF3qT2 — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) November 10, 2022

New Sixers jersey leaked pic.twitter.com/YoeRNpfKUP — Your Hardcore Dad (@dansbadtweets) September 16, 2022

Whoever designed the Warriors, Hornets and Sixers City Edition Jerseys should go straight to jail — Mark (@MarkPiselli13) November 10, 2022

In comparison to the rest of the league, I would say the Sixers are in the upper part of the pack. I mean, I personally hate the Heat’s ransom letter looking uniforms and Celtics city editions that look like literal Bucks uniforms. As long as we never see the god-awful boathouse row uniforms ever again, these jerseys are alright by me.