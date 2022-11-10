 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Sixers officially unveil City Edition uniforms

New look for the Sixers and the fans have a lot to say.

By Erin_Dunne
With every year comes a new City Edition uniform for the Sixers. There have been some good choices, like the Spectrum uniforms from last year, and some questionable, like the boathouse uniform of 2020, but this year seems to fit somewhere in the middle.

The uniforms feature simple, crisp white shorts and jersey with red and blue lettering that pays homage to Philadelphia’s nickname, “The City of Brotherly Love.” They are also a nod to the city’s deep basketball roots. Check out the full pictures and images of the court below.

While these did leak earlier in the year, the team has made it official with the release of the full campaign. The team released a video that embodies the spirit of this city pretty well to hype the audience for the release, narrated by legendary Philadelphians Dawn Staley of 25th and Diamond, Sonny Hill of Northeast High School and Kahleah Copper, of Philadelphia’s Preparatory Charter High School.

Fans seem to have mixed reactions.

In comparison to the rest of the league, I would say the Sixers are in the upper part of the pack. I mean, I personally hate the Heat’s ransom letter looking uniforms and Celtics city editions that look like literal Bucks uniforms. As long as we never see the god-awful boathouse row uniforms ever again, these jerseys are alright by me.

