SB Nation Reacts survey: What’s most important for Sixers to stay afloat with Harden out?

James Harden missed his second game of what is likely a month-long absence on Monday. The Sixers were able to beat the Suns with Joel Embiid returning to the lineup, but the offense was stagnant at times and you could feel The Beard’s absence.

Embiid resembled his MVP self Monday while Tyrese Maxey has struggled from the field the last two games. The bench and the Sixers’ team defense have shown signs of life.

But which of these is the biggest factor to the team’s success without Harden?