TDDF: Phillies in the World Series, Eagles are 7-0 & the Sixers are streaking

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy break down the split in Houston and preview Game 3 of the World Series back in Philly.
They also discuss the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles’ business-like win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Sixers seemingly righting the ship with Tyrese Maxey leading the way, and John Tortorella showing his softer side.
-What a time to have a Philly sports podcast
-Memories of 1993 and 2008
-How can you not be romantic about baseball?
-Concerns over Zack Wheeler-Who does the postponement benefit?
-Vibes and mood heading into Game 3-Eagles take care of business
-Is this team susceptible to a trap game?
-A.J. Brown continuing to give us T.O. vibes
-Where does the first loss come?
-Sixers are righting the ship a bit
-Tyrese Maxey went bananas
-How do the Sixers navigate the scoring ecosystem when everyone is playing?
-A cool moment from Torts
