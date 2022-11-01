TDDF: Phillies in the World Series, Eagles are 7-0 & the Sixers are streaking

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy break down the split in Houston and preview Game 3 of the World Series back in Philly.

They also discuss the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles’ business-like win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Sixers seemingly righting the ship with Tyrese Maxey leading the way, and John Tortorella showing his softer side.

-What a time to have a Philly sports podcast

-Memories of 1993 and 2008

-How can you not be romantic about baseball?

-Concerns over Zack Wheeler-Who does the postponement benefit?

-Vibes and mood heading into Game 3-Eagles take care of business

-Is this team susceptible to a trap game?

-A.J. Brown continuing to give us T.O. vibes

-Where does the first loss come?

-Sixers are righting the ship a bit

-Tyrese Maxey went bananas

-How do the Sixers navigate the scoring ecosystem when everyone is playing?

-A cool moment from Torts

