Sixers to unveil statue honoring Dolph Schayes on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will debut a statue honoring Hall of Fame big man Dolph Schayes on Saturday at 11 a.m. EST in Camden, New Jersey, at the Sixers practice facility, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Schayes spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Sixers organization, 14 of which came when they were known as the Syracuse Nationals. During his final season as a player in 1963, he also took on the role of head coach, a position he held for three seasons, guiding the Sixers to a 55-25 record in 1966 en route to a Coach of the Year nod.

Between 1950-51 and 1961-62, he made 12 consecutive All-Star and All-NBA teams, and was a member of Philadelphia’s 1955 championship squad. Last season, he was recognized on the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, which highlighted the 76 greatest players in league history. Across his 15 seasons, he averaged 18.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He won the NBA’s rebounding title in 1950-51.

He ranks top five in franchise history in rebounds (first), free throws (first), games played (second), points (third), minutes played (third), field goals (fourth), and assists (fifth). Back in 2016, his No. 4 was retired by Philadelphia.

His sculpture will join Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Moses Malone on the 76ers Legends Walk at their practice facility.

“It’s a privilege to continually contribute to 76ers Legends Walk while doing what I love,” sculptor Chad Fisher said. “Dolph Schayes was an original 76er and I’m excited to help immortalize him with the sculpture he deserves.”

Schayes and his family will be recognized Friday prior to tipoff when the Sixers face the New York Knicks inside Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. EST.