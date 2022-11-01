 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Steve Nash out as Nets head coach after 2-5 start, Brooklyn intends to hire Ime Udoka

Steve Nash spent 2+ years at the helm for Brooklyn.

By JacksonJFrank
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Following two-plus years as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash has been fired. The decision was mutual, according to multiple reports. Jacque Vaughn will act as interim head coach for Brooklyn in its Tuesday matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Vaughn previously served as interim head coach for the Nets in 2019-20 after they fired Kenny Atkinson. From 2012-13 to 2014-15, he was head coach of the Orlando Magic for 2.5 seasons. He’s been a member of Brooklyn’s coaching staff since 2016-17.

During his tenure with the Nets, Nash amassed a 94-67 record, including a 2-5 start to 2022-23. Brooklyn made the playoffs in each of his two full seasons and defeated the Boston Celtics 4-1 in 2021 for its lone series win under Nash.

Throughout Nash’s time as head coach, the Nets endured waves of turmoil, from James Harden’s arrival, trade request and eventual departure to Kevin Durant’s trade request to Kyrie Irving’s numerous off-court controversies. Irving refused to comply with New York City’s now-defunct vaccine mandate last season, which sidelined him for most of the year, and promoted an antisemitic film on social media last week.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn will “inquire” about Quin Snyder and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is suspended for the entirety of 2022-23. Boston would allow Udoka to depart for another job if the opportunity arose, Wojnarowski tweeted.

According to both Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Nets are close to finalizing a deal with Udoka to become their next head coach. Back in September, he was suspended for the entire season, due to an improper relationship with a female subordinate in the Celtics organization and making unwanted comments toward said woman.

