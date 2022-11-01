DeRozan’s Bulls battle Irving and the Nets; KAT squares off vs. D-Book

Well now, things are much better for your hometown Philadelphia 76ers after a three-game win streak. At a more respectable 4-4, Tyrese Maxey has launched Philly back into the middle of the pack. Things may not be sizzling the way they are for the Phillies or Eagles, but there’s still time.

With James Harden and co. getting a night off, let’s check out the Draft Kings slate for tonight.

In this one, the Nets, gearing up for the second half of their back-to-back, are -1 favorites with a money line of -120. Ben Simmons is coming off back surgery, and actually missed the prior game with some swelling in his knee.

Shams Charania says there’s at least hope that the versatile forward will suit up tonight.

Ben Simmons is officially out tonight vs. Indiana. There’s hope he will return Tuesday vs. Bulls, sources say. https://t.co/JFFVhK1cCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2022

It doesn’t make a ton of sense for the Nets to push Simmons this early in the year if they want him healthy come April. So it would be prudent to bring him along more slowly. Besides, the offense flowed pretty well without him vs. the Pacers on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan comes in averaging 26 points per game. He recently entered the 20K club. There’s not much reason to bet against him now facing a Nets team whose been top 10 in fantasy points allowed to shooting guards this year.

I’m opening a Single Game Parlay (SGP) and auto-smashing DeRozan’s over 22.5 (-180) points. Zach LaVine is listed as questionable but is expected to play. But it sounds like he’s not at full strength.

Bulls star Zach LaVine, listed questionable, is expected to play tonight vs. Nets on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LaVine (averaging 22.3 PPG) would then sit Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets as he and the team manage his knee during early part of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

Assuming LaVine plays, we don’t mind his over 19.5 (-195) either. It seems the Bulls would need to keep up with KD and Kyrie, and Zach has only been active and scored under 20 one out of four times so far.

Irving has hit at least four triples in his last three games, so I’m adding his 3+ (-140) made triples to our card. Now our $5 dollar bet pays $20.50 and we can pop that in and keep an eye on the Phillies.

I expect the Nets to win this game too, as if I was going to bet it, I’d take them to cover the -1. If Simmons plays, they’ll have an extra stalwart defender to slow down the Bulls backcourt. If he doesn’t, they may simplify their offense to flow through KD and Kyrie which should be enough for a home win. Add in the team parting ways with head coach Steve Nash this afternoon, and you’d expect them to come out on fire ... or maybe they won’t even notice — this group is tough to gauge.

Timberwolves at Suns

In the late window, we have the Wolves venturing to the desert. Phoenix comes in at -3.5 (-110) favorites with a -165 Money line.

DeAndre Ayton is out, as he recovers from a sprained ankle. In a same-game parlay, I’m liking D’Angelo Russell’s over 14.5 points (-145), Bismack Biyombo’s over 7.5 boards (+105), and Devin Booker’s over 25.5 (-200). If you’re feeling frisky, add in Mikal Bridges two or more triples made at +150 to spice it up.

I like the Suns to win, but 3.5 is a little rich for my blood this evening, so I’ll stick with the parlays.

Have fun!

