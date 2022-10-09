 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers parting ways with former G League MVP Trevelin Queen

The G League standout’s days with the Sixers are coming to an end as the team narrows down their final roster.

By Dave Early
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sixers are parting ways with Trevelin Queen. The guard out of Baltimore, Maryland appeared in 10 NBA games for the Houston Rockets last season.

Last summer, the Sixers paid a sizable sum to keep Queen around for evaluation, following his breakout G League campaign, (25 ppg with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers). But because of the guaranteed money he received, it apparently blocked his path towards vying for one of the team’s two-way contracts.

That meant, he was auditioning for a full-time roster spot, and that was going to be tough as deep as the team became over the offseason.

Queen had little trouble getting buckets in the G League last season, and had his moments in the Summer League with the Sixers. Rangy and aggressive, he had the length to finish over taller players with relative ease at times.

But the real crunch came for him when the Sixers recently signed Montrezl Harrell. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to drop the intel, noting the Sixers are now down to 19 players.

Liberty Ballers has been able to confirm that Queen and the Sixers have indeed parted ways. With recent additions on the wing like De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., the return of Furkan Korkmaz, Isaiah Joe, and Shake Milton, this was probably always an uphill battle for the talented playmaker out of Marin. But we’ll wish him well and the best of luck.

Charlie Brown Jr. and Julian Champagnie are the Sixers two-way players. The Sixers pick up preseason tomorrow with another contest vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We’ll be excited to get another look at James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey.

