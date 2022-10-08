Report: Sixers signing Mac McClung to Exhibit-10 contract

According to The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Mac McClung to an Exhibit-10 contract and he’s expected to play with the Delaware Blue Coats this season.

Per source, Mac McClung will sign an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sixers. It is expected that he will play for the Delaware Blue Coats this season. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) October 8, 2022

McClung played two games and 25 minutes last season. He made a singular appearance with both the Chicago Bulls (three minutes) and Los Angeles Lakers (22 minutes), recording eight points (3-of-6 shooting), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Most recently, he spent time with the Golden State Warriors in training camp and was waived earlier this week. He appeared in the Warriors’ Sept. 30 preseason game against the Washington Wizards and notched nine points (4-of-6 shooting), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes.

Across 27 regular-season games in the G League last season — 26 with the South Bay Lakers and one with Windy City Bulls — the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 21.5 points on 60.6 percent true shooting (.470/.375/.885 split), 7.5 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals.