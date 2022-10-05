Sixers fans get firsthand look at new faces in tonight’s preseason home opener

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to work their way down through the 2018 Rookie of Year balloting with their preseason home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers’ preseason got off a strong start Monday night against old frenemy Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. In his return to the court following a year-and-a-half layoff, Ben was the same player as always, in ways both good and bad. Meanwhile, despite sitting Joel Embiid, James Harden, and P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia won the contest, 127-108, led by 20 points in 14 points from young dynamo Tyrese Maxey. I think he secretly went ahead and got two percent better every day.

Now, the Sixers will see another Eastern Conference club featuring a former All-Star making his team debut. Cleveland already had a bright future with 22-year-old All-Star Darius Garland, 2022 Rookie of the Year runner-up Evan Mobley and first-time All-Star Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers then pushed their chips to the center of the table and showed they’re deadly serious about their present as well in trading for former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

The Garland-Mitchell backcourt will be one of the most prolific scoring tandems in the league. Whether the defensive prowess of Mobley and Allen can cover up for what projects to be weaknesses with the perimeter defense remains to be seen, but it’s an interesting proposition to be sure. However, we won’t get an initial look at Cleveland’s full roster as Mobley will be sitting out tonight’s game due to a sprained ankle which will cost him 1-to-2 weeks.

As for the Sixers, I’d expect the vets to make their preseason debut after sitting out Monday. It’ll be good to see how the handful of new faces look around team tentpoles Embiid and Harden. I can’t wait for P.J. Tucker to scrap for a rebound and snarl in somebody’s face as the crowd roars its approval. Or see Harden throw a long downcourt bounce pass to a streaking De’Anthony Melton. Or watch Danuel House Jr can a triple off an Embiid kickout.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL. The Phillies just clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years. And the Sixers are returning to action in the City of Brotherly Love with as good of a roster as they’ve put together in decades. Get excited for tonight’s action and make sure emergency medical personnel is on hand for Jarrett Allen, just in case.

