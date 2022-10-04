If you’re looking for Philadelphia-esque Halloween inspiration, you might look to the styles from Abbott Elementary’s Halloween episode, set to premiere later this October. However, it looks like the internet got a sneak peek of the Emmy-winning series’ Halloween costumes early this year and one of your favorite Sixers is recreated in an incredible rendition.

From what was shared on Twitter, it looks like Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, donned an incredible James Harden costume, complete with a colossal beard for the episode.

Take a look at the pictures circling Twitter.

This is so unserious pic.twitter.com/pyyL77E3rs — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 3, 2022

It seems that James Harden approves too. You have to love that he can appreciate a quality joke from a genius like Brunson.

For lovers of the show, and even just lovers of the Sixers, you might want to start looking on Amazon or growing out your beard for this year’s outfit on Oct. 31.