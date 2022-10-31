Sixers take down Wiz on Halloween sans Embiid

On an all-new episode of the “Out of Sight” podcast, hosted by Adio Royster and Dave Early, the pair talk about the Sixers’ 118-111 win over the Washington Wizards.

They didn’t have Joel Embiid, but it wasn’t a problem. Adio and Dave talk about how good Tyrese Maxey and James Harden looked leading the charge. And there’s a general faith in this team that wasn’t there in prior seasons to win these no-Joel games.

We give some credit to P.J. Tucker, Georges Niang, and Montrezl Harrell for that. And De’Anthony Melton played his best offensive game in the uniform, looking comfortable as a two-way player.

So after a shaky start, opening 1-4, they’re now 4-4, just 2.5 games out of first. We wonder if Doc Rivers bought himself some time because things would have gotten hot around his seat if they’d continued losing. But three wins in a row cannot hurt.

Later in the pod, they zoom out to talk about the landscape of the East. With terrible starts for the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, the East may be a bit easier than we hoped? But the Bucks look unbelievable. We let Adio take his lap on predicting that the Celtics wouldn’t look quite as incredible.

But really, anytime the Nets look like crap, it’s fantastic for Sixers fans these days, following that James Harden, Ben Simmons swap.

Don’t worry; we get to the tampering stuff and talk about how they hate the process. And how silly this all is. Why did the Sixers have to lose picks? Could it be related to Harden’s pay cut somehow, despite reports that turned up nothing?

Then buckle up, as Adio absolutely bakes Kyrie Irving for “promoting” an anti-semitic piece of content and then bickering with reporters about it all.

