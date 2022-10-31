Sixers to lose 2023 and 2024 second-round picks as result of tampering investigation

The NBA announced Monday afternoon that the Philadelphia 76ers “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions.” As a result, Philadelphia’s 2023 and 2024 second-round picks will be vacated. Following an investigation into possible tampering, the NBA concluded that the Sixers held conversations with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before “the date when such discussions were permitted.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/W3DlRJvmuq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 31, 2022

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling,” the team said in a statement. “We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”

Furthermore, the NBA “found no wrongdoing” in James Harden’s free agency negotiations with the Sixers.

The NBA also investigated whether there was any wrongdoing in the Sixers’ free agency negotiations with James Harden. The league “found no wrongdoing,” a source tells @RTRSPodcast. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 31, 2022

The league’s investigation found no wrongdoing in James Harden’s near $15 million pay cut last summer – but findings showed that the 76ers made early free agency discussions with Danuel House Jr. and PJ Tucker, NBA says. https://t.co/7cT18MPSnV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2022

Tucker and House have suited up for each of Philadelphia’s seven games thus far this season. Tucker is averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, playing 28.3 minutes per night. The veteran wing is shooting 53.3 percent beyond the arc. Meanwhile, House is averaging 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.

The Sixers will have a chance to make good on their intention to move forward Monday night when they face the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST inside Capital One Arena.