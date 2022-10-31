 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers to lose 2023 and 2024 second-round picks as result of tampering investigation

The league determined Philadelphia negotiated with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House prior to such discussions being allowed.

By JacksonJFrank
/ new
Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced Monday afternoon that the Philadelphia 76ers “violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions.” As a result, Philadelphia’s 2023 and 2024 second-round picks will be vacated. Following an investigation into possible tampering, the NBA concluded that the Sixers held conversations with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before “the date when such discussions were permitted.”

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling,” the team said in a statement. “We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”

Furthermore, the NBA “found no wrongdoing” in James Harden’s free agency negotiations with the Sixers.

Tucker and House have suited up for each of Philadelphia’s seven games thus far this season. Tucker is averaging 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, playing 28.3 minutes per night. The veteran wing is shooting 53.3 percent beyond the arc. Meanwhile, House is averaging 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.

The Sixers will have a chance to make good on their intention to move forward Monday night when they face the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST inside Capital One Arena.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers