Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Wizards: Second Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Oct 31, 2022, 8:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Wizards: Second Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards When: 7:00 pm ET, Monday, October 31 Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers take down Wiz on Halloween sans Embiid Sixers Bell Ringer: James Harden’s season-high 17 assists pace Philly past Washington Tyrese Maxey, James Harden scary good as Joel Embiid-less Sixers top Wizards Sixers vs. Wizards: First Half Thread Joel Embiid OUT in Washington with non-COVID illness Sixers to lose 2023 and 2024 second-round picks as result of tampering investigation Loading comments...
Loading comments...