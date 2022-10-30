Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Monday’s Sixers-Wizards game

The Sixers are listing their star center, Joel Embiid, as questionable with a non-COVID related illness for their Monday night matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Thankfully, Embiid is the only Sixers listed on the injury report outside of their two two-way players, Julian Champagne and Micheal Foster Jr., both of whom are inactive. The Wizards have yet to submit their injury report, but guard Delon Wright will be out with a Grade 2 hamstring injury.

Embiid is coming off a game-winning performance, quite literally. He hit a three in the final few seconds to ice the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night; finishing the game with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes of play. If he does indeed miss the game, the Sixers will likely have to get creative with defensive assignments on Kristaps Porzingis.