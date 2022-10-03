Podcast: Tyrese Maxey shines in Sixers’ win over Nets

The NBA season has begun. (The pre-season has begun, anyway.) Regardless of that, the Philadelphia 76ers are back playing basketball outside of scrimmages and practices. It’s time to face other NBA opponents! The first of which was the Brooklyn Nets last night where the Sixers won in Brooklyn by the score of 127-108. Obviously, there’s a reason why this game had special meaning to it.

It was the first time any of us got to see what Ben Simmons would look like playing with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. (Many Sixers fans made the trip up to Brooklyn, and kudos to you guys. Y'all are the real MVPs.) For the Sixers, neither Joel Embiid nor James Harden played to keep them healthy and fresh for the regular season.

Among the regularly scheduled starters, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris played a half of basketball each before being sent to the bench to rest for the second half. Maxey had an incredible first seven minutes scoring 14 points and adding three assists before exiting with 20 points. Harris looked okay scoring nine points with the time he was allotted (more on that idea in the second half of the podcast).

Sixers fans also got to see a few new additions to the roster like Montrezl Harrell and De’Anthony Melton. How did everyone look? Adio Royster and Dave Early answer those questions as well as talk about the idea of summer chemistry leading to success in the season. Joel Embiid is now an American citizen, and what kind of new facial gear should Embiid come on the court with this year? (His face isn’t broken. You’ll just have to listen to the pod to see what we mean.)

Go Sixers!

