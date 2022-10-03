Filed under: Sixers-Nets preseason opener: 2nd half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Oct 3, 2022, 8:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Nets preseason opener: 2nd half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets. When: 7:30 pm ET, Monday, Oct 3 Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Podcast: Tyrese Maxey shines in Sixers’ win over Nets Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey shines in preseason debut Maxey stars, Simmons looks like Simmons as Sixers top Nets in preseason opener Sixers-Nets preseason opener: 1st half thread Ben Simmons shooting derangement syndrome Sixers kick off preseason in Brooklyn vs. Nets Loading comments...
Loading comments...