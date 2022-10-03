Sixers-Nets preseason opener: 1st half thread

Game Info
Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets.
When: 7:30 pm ET, Monday, Oct 3
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Follow: @Liberty_Ballers
The Sixers will rest Joel Embiid, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. in the preseason opener vs... (eyes emoji) Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets.
Starters tonight:— Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 3, 2022
Tyrese Maxey
De’Anthony Melton
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Paul Reed #Sixers
Loading comments...