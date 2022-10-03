 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers-Nets preseason opener: 1st half thread

Ho hum, just a low key exhibition game featuring Ben Simmons vs. his former team

By Dave Early
/ new

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets.

When: 7:30 pm ET, Monday, Oct 3

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers

The Sixers will rest Joel Embiid, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. in the preseason opener vs... (eyes emoji) Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers