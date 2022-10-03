Sixers kick off preseason in Brooklyn vs. Nets

Sixers (preseason) basketball is back, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by facing off against a division rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

This game ultimately will hold more weight than your typical preseason showing, as Ben Simmons will make his unofficial Nets debut against his former team. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will also be available.

Nets say Seth Curry and TJ Warren are out for tomorrow’s preseason opener. Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut tomorrow against the 76ers. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 2, 2022

Before you get your hopes up on a marquee preseason game, it’s expected that the Sixers will rest a few key players. Head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that he’ll sit “at least three” starters for Monday night’s matchup.

Rivers went on to mention “burning some minutes” for this game a few days ago in training camp media availability. Quotes courtesy of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey:

“No, not really,” Rivers said. “I’m just going to burn some minutes, honestly. I’ll check with our guys after the practice to see where they are health-wise. If they feel great, I’ll play some of them. If they don’t, I’ll play very few. So I’m not that concerned by it. We’ve got 1,000 players at camp. So I probably will tend to play some of the other guys.”

Neither the Brooklyn Nets nor the Sixers will be at full power Monday night, but it should be a decent temperature check for both sides. The whole Ben Simmons thing will overshadow this matchup, but the Nets are a good team from a pure talent perspective. They’ll likely be in the playoff mix as the season comes to a close and it’s very possible the Sixers could see them much later on down the road at some point.

The Nets cobbled together a solid roster in the midst of Kevin Durant’s trade request. Joe Harris, who missed a ton of time last season, should be good to go this season. Royce O’Neale may also make his Brooklyn debut, who should be another solid addition for them. Unfortunately, we won’t see our old friend Seth Curry, who is still rehabbing from an offseason ankle surgery. Another new addition, T.J. Warren, is also out.

On the Sixers’ side of things, we should get a chance to see some of the new offseason additions in action; such as De’Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. It’s important to note that Danuel House was experiencing neck stiffness a few days ago, which led to him sitting out of Saturday’s practice. This may or may not play a factor in his availability.

Outside of the big names, this will be the first of several games to see who can win out the remaining roster spot between what will likely be Isaiah Joe, Trevelin Queen, or Charles Bassey — all whom are on partially-/non-guaranteed deals.

Remember the golden rule of preseason games: If they win they’re guaranteed season-long success. If they lose, it’s a preseason game that doesn’t count for anything.

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

When: 7:30 pm ET, October 3rd, 2022

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Watch: NBA TV

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

