Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid leads the way in his return

Sixers regular season Bell Ringer standings:

James Harden - 3

Tyrese Maxey- 2

Joel Embiid - 1

Despite blowing a 19-point first-half lead, the Sixers were able to pull out Saturday night’s game 114-109 against the Chicago Bulls to notch their first two-game winning streak of the season. After a hot first quarter, the Sixers were outscored 87-77 and needed some late-game heroics. They got it in the form of a Joel Embiid three-pointer with 30 seconds to go, shades of Game 3 last year in Toronto.

It’s time to find out who was Saturday night’s Bell Ringer!

Joel Embiid: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Like the rest of his team, the big fella got off to a very hot start, going 4 of 6 in the first quarter and putting up 10 first-half points before having to sit with three fouls. Philly struggled with foul trouble all night, and it was when they were forced to move Embiid to the bench that Chicago started to come back. Things were looking really dicey in the second half, as the Sixers really struggled to generate shots. Embiid did what the best player on the team is supposed to do, and that’s putting the team on his back. He is now 12-0 against the Bulls.

Meanwhile in Chicago...



JOEL EMBIID. pic.twitter.com/VwbB8LFJpu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 30, 2022

Georges Niang: 15 points, 3 rebounds

Niang had it going on tonight, shooting 6 of 8 from the field including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. While every Sixer got off to a hot start, it felt like Niang was the only consistent bench scoring in the second half. Just a much needed night of efficiency from the swingman.

.@sixers @GeorgesNiang20 has 15 points on 6-8 shooting in 17 minutes tonight.



Prior to joining the 76ers last season, Niang had 10 career games with at least 15 points. He now has 11 over the last two seasons with Philadelphia.



h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) October 30, 2022

De’Anthony Melton: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Another solid night for the Sixers’ Swiss army knife. Melton, like many others, found the hot hand early in this one. It was an all-bench lineup that saw the Sixers run out to a big lead in the first half and Melton played a big part in that. He continues to make himself valuable on the defensive end with plays like this.