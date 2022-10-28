Joel Embiid out for Friday’s Sixers-Raptors game

Due to right knee injury recovery, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is out for Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers travel to Chicago for a date with the Bulls on Saturday night at 8 p.m. EST, which is likely why Embiid is sitting Friday. His three most recent injuries, at least those that are publicized, are a foot, face and hand injury, so this almost assuredly seems like a precautionary measure.

Embiid is the lone Sixer on the injury report aside from G League assignees, Julian Champagnie and Michael Foster Jr., both of whom are on two-way contracts and listed as out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. is out for personal reasons, while their two-way players, Jeff Dowtin and Ron Harper Jr., are on a G League assignment.

On Wednesday against Toronto, Embiid dropped 31 points, five rebounds and three assists. Through five games, the big fella is averaging 27.6 points, 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks for the 1-4 Sixers, who will look to turn things around Friday, without their superstar in the middle.