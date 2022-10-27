SB Nation Reacts: Aside from coaching, what is your biggest concern about Sixers’ slow start?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Sixers are 1-4 and the fan base is already calling for Doc Rivers’ job. While the head coach definitely deserves blame, there are many issues facing the Sixers — even for the next head coach if they make a change.

Joel Embiid appears to have bounced back from a slow start, but his long-term health is still a concern after a summer bout with plantar fasciitis. Tyrese Maxey is coming off his best game of the young season, but has at times struggled to find his place in the Sixers’ pecking order.

And the defense — especially transition and three-point — has been ... woof.

We want to hear from you, Sixers fans. Besides coaching, what is you biggest concern with the Sixers moving forward?