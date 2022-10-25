TDDF: The Phillies are in the World Series, the Eagles are going for 7-0 & the Sixers’ rocky start

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy relive Game 5 of the NLCS and maybe the greatest home run in Phillies postseason history. They also preview THE WORLD SERIES(!) between the Phillies and Astros.
Plus, Paul and Shamus also get into the big interstate matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers coming up on Sunday and discuss the Sixers’ rocky start four games into the season.
Also on this episode of the TDDF podcast, the guys discuss:
- The Phillies are in the World Series-Bryce Harper’s game-winning homer and where it sits historically
- Is Harper the greatest free agent signing in Philly sports?
- Rob Thomson is on a managerial heater-Haters have full diapers over the MLB playoff format
- Looking ahead to Phillies-Astros
- Feeling good about the Eagles coming off a bye
- Sixers get off to a 1-3 start
- Concern for the way Doc Rivers is using Joel Embiid and James Harden
- Flyers fall flat against Sharks
- Do you agree with John Tortorella’s decision to bench Hayes and Konecny?
You can listen to the full episode below:
Or through one of the following links:
