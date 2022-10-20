podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (141) James Harden is back, Embiid is struggling, the Sixers are 0-2 | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Drew (no Emily, sadly) discuss the Sixers’ disappointing start to the season after consecutive losses to the Celtics and Bucks.

What has contributed to Joel Embiid’s especially poor beginning to the season, and how much of a cause for concern should it be for Sixers fans? How much should fans read into Embiid’s body language and moping on the court during poor shooting efforts like Thursday night against Milwaukee as bad omens for going forward or — at the least — something the big man needs to get in order quickly.

Then, they get on to a much happier topic: James Harden. With the guard looking like his All-NBA self, the trio discusses the most heartening aspects of his first two outings on the season. Plus assorted thoughts on Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Danuel House, P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell and many more.

Also covered: a vibe check on the Phillies in the NLCS and reactions to Ben Simmons’’ first game as a Brooklyn Net.

