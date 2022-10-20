Double-header: Sixers look to take down Giannis; LeBron does battle with Kawhi in L.A.

The Sixers are back on TNT, which means Shaquille O’Neal will demand Joel Embiid play a style of basketball that worked well in 2001, and hold him to super normal standards if he doesn’t. Then LeBron James’ Lakers tackle the local Clippers, as Kawhi Leonard makes his long-awaited return.

Bucks at Sixers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden have never been best of friends, as they’ve battled for MVP trophies in the past. And Joel Embiid has contended with likes of the Greek Freak for MVP as well.

After a lackluster team effort in game one up in Boston, the 76ers are home now to host the Bucks, who will be without Khris Middleton. Oddsmakers favor Philly by 4, with a -170 moneyline.

It’s a get right spot for the Sixers who figure to be playing in front of an absolutely raucous crowd. It’s Philly Fever season, as decibel levels have been off the charts at Citizens Bank Park for the Phils, and for the local (only undefeated team) Eagles at the Linc. Expect it to be LOUD at The Farg. So if you’re going to this game, consider bringing some ear plugs for those under 10.

I can’t say I have a great feel either way for this one. I do think the Sixers will win. Khris Middleton is really valuable and his absence will be felt. The Sixers are a much tougher team at home than on the road over the last few years. The Bucks nearly beat the Celtics in the playoffs even without him though. Hmm...But let’s come back to this game, I think I may opt to try a parlay.

Clippers “at” Lakers

The Clippers -5.5 favorites, with a money line of -215. Apparently Vegas has seen the Clips of newly jacked Kawhi Leonard and they love his chances of regaining form early on. Either that, or people think these awkward Bron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Lakers just can’t compete with the league’s premier squads they’ll be matched up against on primetime a lot.

I don’t love the spreads in either game. I’m not confident the Sixers win by 5 or more, or the Clips must win by six. Extreme Bill Simmons voice: I need to see it first with these Clips! But I might consider picking an alternative line.

For example, you could bet the Sixers to cover -1.5, AND the Clippers money line (-215). In that case $20 bucks pays out $47.06 total in the prime time stack parlay. So I do think Philly, and the Clips get the dub, I just don’t feel good picking by how much.

We nailed all of our props last go round. Tatum crushed his point total over, Harden drained more than enough triples to get us a few bucks, and LeBron tallies points and dimes in his sleep (they’ve since corrected that line so we’ll stay away now).

So let’s try Kawhi Leonard over 20.5 points plus assists. I figure he should get us at least 18 points and three dimes, don’t you think? If the Lakers with their “home” fans can keep this one close, that seems like a lock at -110. Kawhi is so careful with his body, if he’s not 85 percent, he’s never out there. So this seems like cash money. AD went 0-3 from distance vs. the Warriors, so I’m gonna go back to him and say he drains one triple (over 0.5 made threes, at -130). They’ll need him to space the floor, and they may trail in the second half. Maybe I’ll put both of those props in a longer-shot single game parlay.

I’m rolling with Jrue Holiday to hit his over on points, at 18.5 (-125). He averages 18 vs. the Sixers in his career, and without Middleton, as a Buck, that jumps to 23 ppg. The Sixers haven’t quite figured out their defense just yet. They’re trying to switch more, but it’s just not smooth and Doc Rivers hasn’t committed to his better defenders yet in Paul Reed, Matisse Thybulle, etc.

Tyrese Maxey’s point total is interesting too.

Do love Maxey tonight but I was discouraged it took James and Joel to be off the floor to get him going again. Hope he does it tonight!! https://t.co/w2G7qbeYti — LockDownBets (@impulse020) October 20, 2022

Sixers win but Holiday hurts them. Clippers win, and Kawhi looks solid. Let’s get it.

