The Sixers’ ‘Frosty Freeze Out’ Era is over; Chick-Fil-A Nuggets are coming

Well fans, the long-loved Sixers promotion that drove you all into frenzies of new heights, the “Frosty Freeze Out” has come to an end. The promotion, which has been going on since 2017, will now be replaced with a new partnership with Chick-fil-A, with their ‘Bricken for Chicken’ campaign.

Below are the details on how you can earn some free nuggets this Sixers season.

While I personally am devastated about the demise of the Freeze Out (something about wanting ice cream on a freezing cold January day was always hilarious to me), this gives us an opportunity to look back on some of the great legends of the Frosty Freeze Out. From designated bench hype men to an instant classic meme, take a journey back with us on this storied frozen confection.

It would be impossible to discuss the Freeze Out without mentioning the debacle with Isaiah Thomas in December of 2019 against the Wizards game, where he got in to it with a fan who claimed: “I’m sorry, I just wanted a frosty.” Legendary.

RIP Frosty Freeze Out pic.twitter.com/UHZ7TIu8IM — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 20, 2022

With the frosty comes the heavy responsibility of the designated hype man. As far as I can tell, Robert Covington was the earliest adopter of hyping up the crowd for a free dessert, despite earning a healthy contract with the Sixers.

Covington just signed a $62 million extension but still wants a free frosty pic.twitter.com/ChL6zkNlG2 — Charxey (@SnowmanEmbiid) January 21, 2018

When Covington was traded, it turned to Shake Milton, as T.J. McConnell shared with the media.

T.J. says it's Next Man Up mentality for the designated Frosty Freezeout hype man.



Shake got the promotion. pic.twitter.com/BNFNK24z9e — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 11, 2018

TJ showing the rookie how to do the Robert Covington Frosty Freeze Out pic.twitter.com/d6i1dH6stu — Charxey (@SnowmanEmbiid) December 11, 2018

It then transitioned to Norvel Pelle for a time.

Norvel Pelle has taken on the role of frosty freeze out hype man. Lifetime contract. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) December 1, 2019

And then to Dwight Howard, where it even got a shout out in his farewell post.

Dwight Howard celebrating a successful frosty freeze out mid-game is incredible. pic.twitter.com/KewhyR2Udi — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 27, 2021

Dwight Howard with a great farewell to Philly fans …to frosty freeze outs. with a little free throw advice for Ben to boot. pic.twitter.com/KUcZghrXyE — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) August 3, 2021

It will never not be funny to me that players so fully embraced the Frosty promotion with an enthusiasm that matched the fans in the seats. For those still looking to get their free Frosty fix, the Eagles are running a promotion with Wendy’s of their own. While this certainly marks the end of an era, there are nuggets to be had on the horizon.

You may be able to get your nuggets as early as tonight when the Sixers tip off at home against the Bucks tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center. Hack-a-Giannis, anyone?