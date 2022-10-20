 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Sixers’ ‘Frosty Freeze Out’ Era is over; Chick-Fil-A Nuggets are coming

Long live the ‘Freeze Out’. 

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Well fans, the long-loved Sixers promotion that drove you all into frenzies of new heights, the “Frosty Freeze Out” has come to an end. The promotion, which has been going on since 2017, will now be replaced with a new partnership with Chick-fil-A, with their ‘Bricken for Chicken’ campaign.

Below are the details on how you can earn some free nuggets this Sixers season.

While I personally am devastated about the demise of the Freeze Out (something about wanting ice cream on a freezing cold January day was always hilarious to me), this gives us an opportunity to look back on some of the great legends of the Frosty Freeze Out. From designated bench hype men to an instant classic meme, take a journey back with us on this storied frozen confection.

It would be impossible to discuss the Freeze Out without mentioning the debacle with Isaiah Thomas in December of 2019 against the Wizards game, where he got in to it with a fan who claimed: “I’m sorry, I just wanted a frosty.” Legendary.

With the frosty comes the heavy responsibility of the designated hype man. As far as I can tell, Robert Covington was the earliest adopter of hyping up the crowd for a free dessert, despite earning a healthy contract with the Sixers.

When Covington was traded, it turned to Shake Milton, as T.J. McConnell shared with the media.

It then transitioned to Norvel Pelle for a time.

And then to Dwight Howard, where it even got a shout out in his farewell post.

It will never not be funny to me that players so fully embraced the Frosty promotion with an enthusiasm that matched the fans in the seats. For those still looking to get their free Frosty fix, the Eagles are running a promotion with Wendy’s of their own. While this certainly marks the end of an era, there are nuggets to be had on the horizon.

You may be able to get your nuggets as early as tonight when the Sixers tip off at home against the Bucks tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center. Hack-a-Giannis, anyone?

