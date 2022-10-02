Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (139) training camp opens, who are the Sixers’ Batmen?

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, the Emily and Steve discuss a plethora of media day quotes from Monday, first. James Harden says he lost “100 pounds” and our hosts are inclined to believe him! Joel Embiid is giving Ben Simmons the Voldemort treatment, everyone loves PJ Tucker, there’s a glimmer of hope for Matisse Thybulle (perhaps), and the Sixers’ social media team did a cute thing with ‘first day of school’ photos.

Then, training camp opened in South Carolina, and the hosts discuss the viral clip of Doc Rivers’ sidebar conversation with Harden. What were the big takeaways? Paul Reed claims he’s the only one who can guard Tyrese Maxey, folks seem bullish on Jaden Springer, and listen to hear what prompted Emily to say the following:

“I think Joel moved to the suburbs.”

They discuss his new American citizenship, as well.

Finally, Drew joins the show to shepherd Steve and Emily through a Most Likely game wherein they compete in naming the Sixers’ versions of Swole Batman, Skinny Batman, and Fast Batman, shoutout Darius Slay.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here!

Please rate, subscribe, follow, review and enjoy.

LINKS:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean