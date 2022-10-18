TDDF: What a time to be a Philly sports fan!

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy recap one of the greatest sports weekends in the history of the Delaware Valley.

The Phillies are on their way to the NLCS to take on the San Diego Padres after an epic two games at Citizens Bank Park. The Eagles are now 6-0 heading into the bye after a win over the Cowboys on Sunday night at the Linc.

The Sixers kick off the season in Boston against the Celtics Tuesday. And the Flyers(!) are 2-0 with a couple of stiff tests looming on the schedule.

Paul and Shamus get into:

The vibes are immaculate in the city of Philadelphia

Maybe instead of waiting for the other shoe to drop, it’s time to embrace the good

Where does Rhys Hoskins’ home run and bat spike rank in Phillies postseason moments?

Series predictions and remembering moments from the last playoff run

Do the Eagles have the perfect winning formula?

Should we be concerned about Jalen Hurts’ yards per attempt regressing?

Not crazy to say the bye is coming at a perfect time despite being undefeated

Where are we as the Sixers get set to open the season?

The Flyers are 2-0!

Does the Travis Sanheim extension make sense?

