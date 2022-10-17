2022-23 NBA season: Previewing the Atlantic Division

It is time.

The day is (almost) upon us, Philadelphia 76ers fans. It is almost opening night. We are one day away from the season tip-off between the Sixers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston.

Before the Sixers officially get the 2022-2023 season underway, Adio Royster and Dave Early jump on the microphones to chat about the entirety of the Atlantic Division. Since this is the division the Sixers are a part of, it’s good to give a quick podcast of thoughts and ideas as far as where each team sits – using odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks all have decent prop bets to lay some money on. Adio and David give some of their best opinions based on some of the value that you might be able to get. Each of these teams can lay a claim to a playoff berth, and there are cases to be made for either of the teams that are not the Sixers to win the Atlantic Division – depending on how confident you REALLY ARE about the Knicks.

In part two of the podcast, Adio and Dave go over the last weekend of roster moves made by Daryl Morey and the front office that has completed the roster going into the season.

Sixers G/F Matisse Thybulle and his team engaged in preliminary contract extension talks, so what could that mean for the All-NBA defender as he enters another season where the voices for him to shoot better from the outside get louder and louder as the days go on.

Get hype, Sixers fans. The games officially count beginning on Tuesday.

