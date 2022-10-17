Sixers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey featured in Sports Illustrated’s awards prediction

On the eve of NBA’s Opening Night, Sports Illustrated constructed a nine-member panel of writers to provide their awards picks for the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid received three MVP votes, which tied Giannis Antetokounmpo atop the list. Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum all garnered a singular vote. Howard Beck, John Gonzalez and Chris Herring were the three who tabbed Embiid as the 2022-23 MVP.

Meanwhile, Maxey, with three votes, stood alone as the Most Improved Player favorite among the nine panelists. Fellow 2020 draftees, Precious Achiuwa and Tyrese Haliburton, tied for second with two votes each. Robin Lundberg, Ben Pickman and Kyle Wood chose Maxey.

They also voted on Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. No Sixers were mentioned in those discussions. Keegan Murray (five votes), Tyronn Lue (three votes), Jordan Poole (six votes) and Rudy Gobert (five votes) nabbed the crowns there.