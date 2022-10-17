Tyrese Maxey celebrates Philly sports this weekend

With all Philadelphia sports in full swing, Tyrese Maxey and his Sixers teammates have been making the rounds at the many games happening this weekend and over the summer. We love to see the support shown from one team to the next, even if Maxey is most certainly rooting for the wrong football team.

On Thursday, the Sixers fan favorite attended the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in their season opener. There, he met another Philadelphia legend who also terrifies opposing teams, Gritty, and received a customized jersey at his first hockey game.

He also attended the Philadelphia Union game on Aug. 27, where he got the crowd rolling with a ceremonial drum banging.

Maxey even joined the Phillies broadcast team over the summer, where he had some great quips about the fans in Philly and talked about where he has to sit on the bench.

Maxey wrapped up his weekend with a trip to the Eagles-Cowboys game on Sunday evening, though it is unconfirmed who he is actually rooting for, as a native of Garland, Texas. While the video below doesn’t share the front of his shirt, we assume he went neutral for this one.

According to Maxey, the games have been “lit”. It’s heartwarming to see him being one of us.

Even a variety of his teammates joined the festivities at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field over the weekend. Joel Embiid was spotted celebrating the Phillies victory as well.

what a time to be a Philly sports fan! pic.twitter.com/W62FZEd9yz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 14, 2022

Embiid even met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on the Eagles sideline ahead of the Dallas game. Hopefully, they’re planning the menu for when the Sixers visit the White House this year after winning it all — perhaps Shirley Temples are on the docket?

Jill Biden meets The Process pic.twitter.com/zKSsx22XfG — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) October 16, 2022

We love to see it. The showing of support will hopefully serve as inspiration for the Sixers’ season to come, which kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against Boston at TD Garden.