Sixers signing Michael Foster, Jr. to two-way deal, waiving Philly native Charlie Brown Jr.

The Sixers are signing Michael Foster Jr. to a two-way contract and waiving Philly native Charlie Brown Jr., a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. Foster and fellow rookie Julian Champagine will start the season as the team’s two two-way contracts.

Foster spent last season with the recently-formed G League team Ignite, a squad made up mostly of draft prospects that are choosing to join the professional ranks instead of going the college or international route. The 19-year-old is an intriguing talent at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. He fits the mold of a modern NBA big with his ability to rim run, be switchable on the perimeter and he’s been working on his outside shot (he hit 1 of 3 from distance during the preseason).

It’s a tough break for Brown, who was soaking in the experience of playing with his hometown team. The 25-year-old will likely be able to latch to another team in some capacity — he might even be able to circle back with the Sixers and join the Blue Coats.

This does make the Sixers a little young with their two-way spots with Brown and the 21-year-old Champagnie. It speaks to the depth the team has added that they’re choosing to invest these spots in young talent and not fully NBA-ready players that can suit up in a pinch.