Isaiah Joe to sign multi-year deal with Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Philadelphia 76er Isaiah Joe is nearing a multi-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Joe was waived by the Sixers on Thursday.

Free agent guard Isaiah Joe is finalizing a multiyear deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2022

Selected 49th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe suited up for 96 regular-season games with Philadelphia over the past two years. He averaged 3.7 points, one rebound and 0.6 assists in 10.3 minutes per night. In two preseason appearances, the University of Arkansas product tallied 16 points, three assists and two rebounds, while shooting 50 percent (4-of-8) beyond the arc.

Joe’s primary appeal is as a versatile long-range shooter. The Thunder hold a clear need for floor-spacing, so there is an obvious opportunity for Joe to carve out a role in Oklahoma City. He’s only converted 34.9 percent of his threes thus far, meaning he’ll have to turn that allure into genuine production.

But I firmly believe he can find shooting consistency and pair that with his impressive wing defense to establish himself as an NBA rotation player. The rebuilding Thunder are a chance for him to do so, much more than the title-chasing Sixers, who are loaded with quality depth.