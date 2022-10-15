Philly Fever: Joel Embiid celebrates as the Phillies head to the NLCS

Joel Embiid is known to tweet out the occasional “Go Pack Go” tweet. But you know he also loves him some local sports teams.

And Saturday was no different as the big man was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park for the thrilling 8-3 closeout game over the Atlanta Braves.

The Sixers twitter handle shared out the candid shot of Joel high-fiving to celebrate Seranthony Dominguez’s final pitch. Travis D’Arnaud went down swinging on a full count and that was a wrap. The Phills will now face the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Winner of that moves onto the World Series. They beat the Braves in four games, winning the best of five National Division Series 3-1.

Who knows, maybe “Out of Sight” pod host Adio Royster will be going too.

For Embiid, it’s not the first time he’s enjoyed the success of another local team.

We don't talk enough about how cool it is Embiid got this hype about an Eagles Super Bowl when he's literally a Packers fan.



Can you imagine Embiid during a Sixers parade?pic.twitter.com/22Er4ZOfnK — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) November 19, 2021

Daryl Morey appears to have kept tabs on the action too:

The Sixers will face the Celtics on the road this Tuesday, where LB has you covered. We have a feeling there might be a couple Sixers at the Birds-Cowboys game Sunday night as well. Stay tuned. Philly Fever is in full effect.