Sixers sign then waive Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya, both expected to join Blue Coats’ camp

The Sixers have been in frenetic sign-and-waive mode as they look to flesh out their G League roster with high upside players. The latest additions, expected to join the Delaware Blue Coats at training camp, include Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya.

Doumbouya was actually the 15th overall pick back in 2019, going just six spots ahead of Matisse Thybulle, (20th overall) to the Detroit Pistons. Doumbouya is a four man with career averages of 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, shooting 39 percent from the floor. He’s been a member of the Pistons and Nets, but so far been unable to advance his NBA career.

But with the high draft capital on his resume, perhaps he needs some better development and a new role and Coby Karl’s staff is fit for the job.

As for Mohammed, he went undrafted after one season with Georgetown, playing for coach Patrick Ewing. Mohammed dropped 13.7 ppg, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, shooting 38 percent from the floor in 31 games.

Historically, Sixers President Daryl Morey has enjoyed experimenting with creative ideas on the G League level. Maybe they’ll test drive some innovative ideas for the Sixers, while mining for young talent at the same time. Mohammed is just 20 years old, while Sekou is still just 21 hiself.