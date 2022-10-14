Report: Sixers fully guarantee Paul Reed’s contract for 2022-23 season

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are fully guaranteeing Paul Reed’s contract for the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia had until January to make a decision, but elected to do so now. The 23-year-old is in line to receive $1.78 million. He will be a restricted free agent next summer, with a qualifying offer of $2.22 million available to him.

The Philadelphia 76ers have fully guaranteed F/C Paul Reed's contract for the 2022-2023 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2022

Through two seasons, Reed has averaged 3.2 points (55.5 percent true shooting), 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 64 career games. Late last season, he earned the backup center gig behind Joel Embiid and held his own during 12 playoff games.

This preseason, he split reserve five minutes alongside veteran scorer Montrezl Harrell. It’s unclear who has the upperhand at the moment, but Harrell’s established presence and history with head coach Doc Rivers might give him the edge. He was also the one to see the bulk of the minutes in Wednesday’s preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets.

Reed averaged 4.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.3 assists and one block in four preseason appearances.