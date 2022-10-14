Season Predictions for the 2022-23 Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers finished the preseason a perfect 4-0 and we are days away from the 2022-23 regular season opener. On this week’s Talking About podcast episode, Sean Kennedy and David Early dig out their crystal balls to make predictions for the upcoming season. First, though, they discuss the cuts made over the past week to bring the roster down to 14 players (with an open 15th roster spot). Were there any surprises in the releases of Trevelin Queen, Charles Bassey, and Isaiah Joe? Joe’s contract was non-guaranteed if released prior to the season, so his departure will open up space for the team under the tax apron. As Dave says on the show:

“We did think that Queen and Bassey were gonna get the hook. Joe I would have guessed would make the team...I guess valuing an empty roster spot over a shooter like Joe who they really could have used. If Furkan is not reliable as an outside shooter, he was not last year. And the same could be said about Shake Milton at different times in his career. Joe might have been able to fill in. So by preferring an empty spot over Joe, it really looks like they’re prioritizing in-season moves, so we should expect plenty of rumors.”

Following that discussion, it’s on to season predictions, and we start off with where on the MVP ladder Joel Embiid might fall. The big man is coming off consecutive runner-up finishes for the award. Is this finally the year? Then, coming off a “Skinny Harden” offseason, will James make an 11th consecutive All-Star appearance? How about backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey, fresh off an electric preseason — will he vault into the midseason showcase for the first time?

As for the rest of the roster, who will be the most impactful newcomer for the team after Daryl Morey and company bolstering the depth this offseason? What players may or be not make it through the season in Philadelphia?

Finally, it’s on to team predictions. With a regular season win total set at 50.5, do we expect the Sixers to go over or under that figure? And how far will this team advance in the postseason? Will they finally take a step forward or will it be another disappointing spring?

Tune in for our answers to all those questions when you listen to this week’s Talking About Podcast episode below:

