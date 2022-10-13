Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (140) 2022/2023 Sixers season preview and predictions with Andrew Unterberger PLUS official Sixers season handsome rankings | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Emily are ready to preview the 2022/2023 Sixers season and are joined by none other than returning guest, Billboard and The Rights to Ricky Sanchez’s Andrew Unterberger. AU joins the gang to first discuss the Sixers’ decision to waive end-of-bench guys Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe, and discuss their takeaways from the team’s 4-0 preseason run. Why was AU left a bit cold with James Harden’s performances? Why was Dan encouraged by a Doc Rivers lineup wrinkle?

Then, they go around the horn for some quick-hitting predictions. Listen for their predictions in the following categories:

Breakout Sixer

Most Frustrating Sixer

Emergent Storyline

Sixers Playoff Seed

How the Sixers Season will End

They also pepper AU with some music questions before letting him go.

Finally, the hosts reveal their aggregate handsome rankings for their annual choices for this year’s Sixers roster. It gets heated. You’ll want to tune into the YouTube here for this.

Please rate, subscribe, review, and enjoy. Go Sixers.

