Sixers waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey

The Sixers are waiving 2020 second-round pick Isaiah Joe and 2021 second-round pick Charles Bassey, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. The news on Joe was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic while The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey was first on Bassey.

If you’ve been paying attention, this news should not come as a surprise. Joe’s deal was non-guaranteed while Bassey’s was only partially guaranteed. Neither player received minutes in the team’s final preseason game Wednesday night

Once the team opted to sign veteran big man Montrezl Harrell, it felt like Bassey’s days were numbered. The 21-year-old was on a partially guaranteed deal, which made moving on from him — with Joel Embiid, Paul Reed, Harrell, and P.J. Tucker able to play the five — feel inevitable. Joe flashed potential as a 3-and-D wing during his limited NBA minutes, but was fighting an uphill battle to crack the rotation with the additions of De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House, Jr.

This move will help the Sixers from a salary cap standpoint as well. As our Bryan Toporek points out, by moving on from Bassey and Joe, the Sixers will be about $5.6 million under the apron. It also leaves a roster spot open.

A source tells Liberty Ballers that the moves are about prioritizing roster flexibility for potential trades down the line and keeping spots open. With the team adding so much depth this offseason, there just weren’t going to be opportunities for Joe and Bassey. So, moving on from them now will give the team more maneuverability at the trade deadline or if an opportunity presents itself sooner.