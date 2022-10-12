Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid scores 19 in return to lineup against Hornets

Sixers preseason Bell Ringer standings

Tyrese Maxey - 3

Well, I have a feeling Tyrese Maxey won’t be going for the preseason Bell Ringers sweep. After an impressive first three outings, the third-year speedster went just 3-of-13 against the Charlotte Hornets, including 1-of-7 inside the arc. He was bound to cool off at some point, I suppose.

Regardless, Joel Embiid re-entered the starting five after a one-game hiatus and scored 19 points. James Harden drilled a quartet of long balls en route to 17 points. Their efforts were enough to help the Philadelphia 76ers cap off the 2022-23 preseason at an undefeated 4-0, knocking off Charlotte, 99-94. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 19 points, six rebounds, one block

After sitting out Philadelphia’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Embiid returned to the lineup and thrived from the midrange. He consistently found in-rhythm jumpers via the pick-and-roll with Harden and enjoyed matching up against the Hornets’ limited front-line options.

Scoring around the rim proved much more troubling, including a missed dunk, but the superstar center looked as though he was on cruise control for a smooth 19 points. More often than not, he and Harden produced quality looks out of their ball-screen actions. And it would not be an Embiid game without a chase-down block. This time, Terry Rozier was the victim. The preseason label presumably did not enter Embiid’s thought process on this highlight.

James Harden: 17 points, five assists, three rebounds, one steal

In his finest showing of three preseason performances, Harden looked ready for the regular-season opener on Tuesday. He buried 4 of his 8 threes, wielded control over pick-and-rolls, and generated numerous shots within his wheelhouse. Time and time again, Charlotte afforded him open midrange pull-ups and he sauntered into them, albeit to poor results. Nonetheless, his long-range shooting and playmaking were on point. He looked spry athletically and was in sync with Embiid offensively. This wasn’t a dominant game, but it was a good one for The Beard.

Montrezl Harrell: 14 points, six rebounds, two blocks

Harrell garnered the backup center minutes behind Embiid and did what he’s long done: bludgeoned his way to buckets and free throws inside, and mauled on the glass. During his 16 minutes of burn, the journeyman scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, went 4-of-4 at the charity stripe and scooped up six boards.

His ability to endure contact and maintain touch around the rim through it are uncanny. He also swatted a pair of shots and made a couple other impactful defensive plays in the paint, despite some rather problematic ball-screen defense.

Montrezl Harrell is one tough guy pic.twitter.com/7tJ5c4GHV7 — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) October 13, 2022