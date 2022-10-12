Sixers sign and waive Skylar Mays, expected to join Delaware Blue Coats for training camp

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed and waived Skylar Mays, who is expected to join the Delaware Blue Coats for training camp, the team announced Wednesday. Mays was selected 50th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2020.

The Sixers have signed and waived Skylar Mays, per the team. He is expected to join the Blue Coats for camp. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) October 12, 2022

The Louisiana native appeared in 61 regular-season games across his two seasons with Atlanta, averaging 3.3 points (57.6 percent true shooting), one rebound and 0.8 assists. During eight G League games with the College Park Skyhawks in 2021-22, the LSU product averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals.

By announcing the signing and subsequent waiving of Patrick McCaw, Mac McClung and Justin Smith Tuesday, Philadelphia executed similar moves a day prior. All three of them are also expected to join the Blue Coats in training camp.

Mays spent four seasons in Baton Rouge as a member of the Tigers, averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 130 career games, 121 of which he started. He earned an All-SEC nod in 2019-20 (1st Team) and 2018-19 (2nd Team).