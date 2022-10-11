 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies win Game 1, Eagles are 5-0, and Tyrese Maxey is stealing the show for the Sixers

Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy are back to recap a great week on the Philadelphia sports scene.

Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drinks Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy recap a terrific week in Philadelphia sports. The Phillies dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals in two games and took a 1-0 lead in the NLDS over the Atlanta Braves.

The Eagles are now 5-0 after surviving against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals with the Dallas Cowboys looming next Sunday night.

Plus, Tyrese Maxey is stealing the show for the Sixers during preseason play.

Paul and Shamus also get into:

  • The Fightins are fun again-Rob Thomson’s much-deserved extension
  • We always believed in Nick Castellanos-Seranthony and Alvarado look locked in, but who else can be trusted out of the bullpen?
  • Feeling good with Zack Wheeler on the mound for Game 2
  • Can they sweep this thing with Aaron Nola going in Game 3?
  • Dave Dombrowski winning on the margins
  • The Eagles taking a backseat to the Phillies is … different-Good teams know how to win ugly
  • The game plan will have to look different against a vaunted Dallas defense-Shamus’ bold take on Maxey’s development track

You can listen to the full episode below:

