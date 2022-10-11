 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mac McClung, Patrick McCaw and Justin Smith ‘expected’ to join Delaware Blue Coats for training camp

McCaw suited up for 22 games with the Blue Coats in 2021-22, while the other two are newbies.

By JacksonJFrank
2021-22 G League Finals - Rio Grand Valley Vipers v Delaware Blue Coats Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

According to various reports, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing and waiving Mac McClung, Justin Smith and Patrick McCaw, all of whom are “expected” to join the Delaware Blue Coats for training camp. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported on Saturday that the Sixers were going to sign McClung to an Exhibit-10 contract. All of this has been confirmed to Liberty Ballers by a team source.

McCaw saw action in 17 regular-season games and five playoff games with Delaware last season. During the regular season, he averaged 6.1 points (56.5 percent true shooting), 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Meanwhile, McClung and Smith are making their first appearances as Blue Coats. McClung played for the the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, as well as their G League affiliates, in 2021-22.

Between the regular season and playoffs, Smith played in 31 games for Toronto’s G League affiliate, Raptors 905, where he averaged 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per night.

The Blue Coats fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 2-0, in last year’s G League Finals.

