Maxey leads Sixers to another preseason win over Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers are back at it again tonight, for their second game against the Cleveland Cavaliers this pre-season. Last week, the Sixers defeated the Cavs 113-112 in South Philadelphia. On Monday, the Sixers won again 113-97. Tyrese Maxey (who co-host Dave Early has dubbed the “MVP of the Pre-season) had another great night as he poured in 19 points in 25 minutes.

The Sixers were without Joel Embiid – who is getting ready for the season opener in Boston against the Celtics at TD Garden. However, Sixers fans did get a taste of what a potential small-ball lineup looks like. Maxey, James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker were the starting five for the squad tonight. Adio and Dave discuss how that lineup looked.

How do the Cavaliers stack up against the rest of the Eastern Conference after your co-hosts have seen them for two games? That will also be debated. With Donovan Mitchell joining stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, can the Cavaliers make a push for a top-four seed in the conference?

After the break, we get into a conversation (again) about the prospects of the Sixers bench. The off-season acquisitions made by General Manager Daryl Morey were calculated and prudent. As a result, it’s possible (POSSIBLE!) that the Sixers would have the best nine-man rotation come playoff time. We get into that.

Last week, Dave put out a poll on the site asking who should be the number two guy after Embiid this season. Maxey has been putting on a show this pre-season, but Harden is still the big money maker after Embiid and Harris. So is this really a debate, or is there a democratic way to handle the question?

All of that and more on the pod. Enjoy!

