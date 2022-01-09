Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (102) Sixers have won six straight as Joel Embiid reintroduces himself to the MVP chase | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, the vibes are good as the Sixers have won six in a row thanks to the continued top-shelf play of one Joel Hans Embiid. Steve, Emily, and Dan break down how this season so far stacks up against last season’s MVP run, and what Embiid has improved so far. They also discuss the spat between Tobias Harris and Sixers fans during the game versus the Rockets on Monday night.

Also discussed: a rumor roundup regarding Ben Simmons, officially one month from the trade deadline, a retrospective of the Dan Burke head coaching era, and some brief predictions for the Eagles’ first round playoff matchup agains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

