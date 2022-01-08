Philly native Charlie Brown Jr. debuts for his hometown team

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves shorthanded at the guard position once again Friday night. Tyrese Maxey is in the league’s health and safety protocols and Shake Milton missed his second consecutive game due to a back contusion.

Philadelphia native and former Saint Joseph’s Hawk Charlie Brown Jr. made his Sixers debut in Friday night’s 119-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Brown, who told reporters before the game at shootaround that he grew up going to Sixers games, received a solid ovation when he first checked into the game.

He made an immediate impact, recording two steals during his shift in the first half, and was also helpful in getting up the floor in transition.

He used his length and athleticism to effect the game on both ends of the floor. He didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he showed defensive prowess with two steals and a block, as well as pulling down a couple of impressive rebounds. He also added three points, three rebounds, and an assist on the night.

Charlie Brown Jr. has been very active defensively in his Sixer debut. 2 steals in less than 5 minutes of play!



pic.twitter.com/SxpGzMuCPz — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) January 8, 2022

Doc Rivers said after Friday’s game that Delaware Blue Coats head coach Coby Karl told him to watch his athleticism, and praised his ability to get his hands on passes, a big reason Rivers went to Brown Jr. on Friday night.

Brown Jr. has averaged 16.8 points per game for the Blue Coats this season, along with 8.1 rebounds and has shot 40 percent from three on six attempts per game.

“It’s bad [that] guys are getting COVID,” said teammate Tobias Harris, “on the positive side, other guys are getting the chance and opportunity to show their game, and hopefully, [Brown Jr.] continues to showcase what he can do and keep improving.”

Brown’s 10-day contract will expire next week, and it will be interesting to see where he lands after that. The Sixers could certainly use another capable shooter and defender on the wing.